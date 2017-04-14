Anything goes for the operatic team

The SS America is sailing between New York and England with a comical and colourful array of passengers.

These include Reno Sweeney (Anna Riley), a popular nightclub singer and former evangelist and her pal Billy Crocker (Ashley Davis), a lovelorn Wall Street broker who has come aboard to try to win the favour of his beloved Hope Harcourt (Hana Paget) who just happens to be engaged to another passenger Lord Evelyn Oakleigh (Darren Smith), a member of the English aristocracy.

Add to these a second rate conman named Moonface Martin (Colin Harris) aka “Public Enemy No 13” and the scene is set for a glorious extravaganza of song, dance and farcical antics as Reno and Moonface try to help Billy win the love of his life.

It really is a case of Anything Goes as Halifax Amateur Operatic Society brings this fabulous musical to the Victoria Theatre stage.

Many of the songs are Cole Porter classics such as I Get A Kick Out Of You - which was a standard Sinatra number - You’re The Top, Blow Gabriel Blow and the title song Anything Goes.

Tickets are from £16 with all concessions (senior citizens, students and children) only £12.

These can be reserved from the box office on 01422 351158 or booked via the theatre website which is www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

The show runs from April 19-22 (7.30m nightly).