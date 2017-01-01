Hebden Bridge Times

Search

Braving the icy waters of Lee Dam for New Year Swim

News 1
The presentation evening will celebrate the school's GCSE and A Level results from last Summer

School life: Presentation evening and parent forum at Todmorden High School

Education
A still from a video released by NASA which shows two neutron stars destroying each other.

In 2022 we’ll be able to watch an 1,800-year old star collision

Environment
Light rain
8c
4c

British mothers drinking during pregnancy put us in worst five nations for Foetal Alcohol Syndrome

Health 2

Wintery weather could exacerbate pothole menace

Transport

Why Yorkshire folk still prefer to pay and display with cash

News 2

Disney toys recalled over safety concerns

News 1
St Michaels Church in Mytholmroyd

An opportunity for churches in Hebden Royd to gather together

News 1

Oliver is ready to play to a full house of ... 18!

Music
Football - Greetland v Midgley Utd. Ben Cole for Greetland and Greg Spink for Midgley

Midgley unable to grab chance

Football

Success at last for Halifax

Rugby
Halifax Vandals v Stocksbridge Ben Burnside

Vandals resist visitors’ fightback

Rugby
Heath v Acklam Jordan Moana

Heath’s afternoon of ‘firsts’

Rugby

Romp for Rishies in crunch game

Rugby

Brods power to victory

Rugby
Hit '90s TV show Crystal Maze, famously hosted by Richard O'Brien, is coming back.

Start the fans please! Crystal Maze set to return to our screens

Whats on 1

They‘ll be holding their heads up high at Crazy 8

Music

Solo spot for rising star

Music

A delightfully light way to finish off your meal ...

Whats on

A round of applause for the ultimate star of the show ...

Whats on
Emergency services are dealing with a crash on the M1

Burnley Road reopens after strong winds cause chaotic morning

News
Trouser Town legacy has legs in yet

Trouser Town legacy has legs in yet

News
Roads around Bridgewater Place, Leeds, will remain closed until around 4pm. PIC: James Hardisty

This was the day that was: How high winds battered Leeds and West Yorkshire

News
Clean up of the ground floor, at the Trades Club by Unite Community and friends, following the floods of 2015 Hebden Bridge. Pictured are coun Steve Sweeney and Alice Barford

Volunteers get to work on flood-hit ground floor of the Trades Club

News
St Michaels Church in Mytholmroyd

An opportunity for churches in Hebden Royd to gather together

News
Todmorden Swimming Club New Year Swim at Lee Dam, Lumbuts. Women's race winner Samantha Sunderland.

Braving the icy waters of Lee Dam for New Year Swim

News