Tickets selling well and rehearsals not yet begun

Rehearsals may not yet have started but tickets for Halifax Musical Theatre Company’s (HMTC) Music of Stage and screen in June/July are already selling well.

With a reputation for high quality musical performance, HMTC, now in its fourth year, will present an exciting and interesting array of music from shows such as Sister Act, The Lion King and Mary Poppins, together with music from the National Theatre production of Warhorse, Disney’s Prince of Egypt and film music by John Williams.

There are two consecutive performances on June 30 and July 1, both of which look like being sell outs at Square Chapel Arts Centre.

The main ensemble of over 50 singers, supported by a 25 piece orchestra and various soloists start rehearsals on Monday.

However, HMTC is still recruiting male singers and would like to boost numbers of tenors and basses. Some previous experience of singing would be good but not essential.

For further information please email hmtc@mail.com or call Graham Robbins (Artistic/Musical Director) on 07867 790228.