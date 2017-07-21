Huddersfield Jazz Guitar Festival

Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23

Some of the best jazz musicians currently working in Britain are heading for West Yorkshire this weekend to take part in Huddersfield Jazz Guitar Society’s third annual festival.

The Rat and Ratchet pub at Chapel Hill, Huddersfield, is hosting jam sessions, workshops, bar performances and headline concerts by exciting young guitarist Remi Harris, Adrian Ingram’s Cookbook and funk and jazz trombonist Dennis Rollins. The festival starts on Friday and concerts are at 8.30pm each evening. www.hjgs.uk