G&S Society finds ‘Patience’ is a virtue

Halifax Gilbert and Sullivan Society will be singing favourites from the repertoire at their popular spring concert on Friday, March 24.

The concert will be at All Saints Church Hall, Godfrey Road, Halifax, at 7.45pm.

Members of the society will sing songs from Gilbert and Sullivan operettas including ‘The Mikado’ and ‘Ruddigore’ as well as a selction from ‘Patience’ which is to be the society’s main show at Halifax Playhouse in November.

‘Patience’ is one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s most successful shows - a rollicking satire on political pretensions, hypocrisy and vanity. It also satirises romantic love, rural simplicity and military bluster.

The sixth operatic collaboration between Arthur Gilbert and WS Sullivan, it was first performed in 1881 and was the first theatrical production in the world to be lit entirely by electric light.

Halifax Gilbert and Sullivan Society is looking for people to take part in ‘Patience’.

Auditions for principal parts for the show will be held on Sunday, May 7 at All Saints Church Hall, and are open to all.

Anyone interested should contact Kathryn Buxton on 01484 301291, or email rnbuxton@aol.com.

Admission to the society’s popular spring concert is free, refreshments are available, and there will be a retiring collection.