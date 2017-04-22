All Soul’s say ‘Hello Dolly!’ in iconic show

‘Hello Dolly!’, the energetic and big-hearted musical about matchmaker Dolly Levi, will be presented by All Soul’s Amateur Operatic Society at Halifax Playhouse.

The show, directed by Graham Weston with musical direction by Colin Akers, will run from Tuesday, April 25 to Friday, April 28 at 7.15pm with a matinee performance on Saturday, April 29 at 2.15pm.

The original stage version of the show - with famous songs such as ‘It Takes a Woman’, ‘It Only Takes a Moment’ and the iconic ‘Hello Dolly’ - won a record 10 Tony awards, including best musical, a record it held for 37 years.

Playing the role of Dolly Levi is Judith Morris from Shipley while the part of Horace Vandergelder is taken by long-standing All Soul’s member Brian Harrison. Other roles are taken by Jai Jai Ekins, Richard Farrar, Maggie Horsfield and Liam Rowbotham.

Tickets are £13/£11/£5 available from 01484 721617.