10 of the best

Here are 10 great things for you to do this week

Orange Box Young People’s Centre, Halifax (July 20-22)

Happy Hounds, Calder Holmes Park, Hebden Bridge. From the left, Sarah Graham with Buzz, Seth Graham, seven, and Matilda Graham, six.

Grim North Theatre have dusted off one of their previous shows, completely deconstructed the script of this crime thriller and remade it from the ground up. It joins two characters on separate journeys, a hard-as-nails police detective Nina Clarke who is still coming to terms with the abduction of her child and an arrogant psychiatrist Dr. Richard Vanguard who is faced with the toughest patient of his career. As events unfold they discover more about the world they thought they knew. www.ticketsource.co.uk/grimnorththeatre1

2’The Gruffalo’

West Yorkshire Playhouse, Leeds

Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s ‘The Gruffalo’ is one of the best-loved children’s stories - and now there is the chance for young audiences to enjoy the hit musical adaptation at the West Yorkshire Playhouse, Leeds, from July 25 to 30. Join Mouse, played by Yorkshire actor Lauren Scott Berry, on a daring adventure through the deep, dark wood in the production from Tall Stories Theatre Company. The show is suitable for families and children aged 3-plus.

Tel: 0113 213 7700.

3 ‘Britain on Film: Coast and Sea’

Square Chapel arts centre, Halifax

The summer holidays are here - so why not get a glimpse of the seaside and Britain’s gorgeous, varied coastline in this screen special at Square Chapel arts centre, Halifax. Showing on Sunday, July 23 at 4pm, ‘Britain on Film: Coast and Sea’ (U) includes footage from 1901 to 1978 and features Skegness, Morecambe, Weston-super-Mare and other popular seaside resorts from the heyday of holidays at home.

Tel: 01422 349422.

4 Heritage Day

North Dean Wood, West Vale

There will be the chance to explore North Dean Wood, West Vale, and learn about the heritage of the charcoal burning industry on Saturday, July 22 from 10am. University of Bradford researchers will talk about the traditional charcoal burns in the wood and heritage expert Chris Atkinson will lead a guided walk at 1pm. Free event, follow the signs from Clay House.

5’Dogs Don’t Do Ballet’

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield

Fantastic songs, foot-tapping tunes, fabulous puppets and Biff, the ballet-dancing dog, feature in the family show ‘Dogs Don’t Do Ballet’ which comes to the Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, on Saturday, July 29. Aimed at children aged 3-11 years, the show will take to the stage at 11am and 2pm.

Tel: 01484 430528.

6Book launch

Organic House, Hebden Bridge

Mytholmroyd takes centre stage in ‘After I’ve Gone’ the new novel by best-selling author Linda Green. The book launch is on Tuesday, July 25 at 7pm and the free event will include a talk and reading.

7 Altered States

Water Street Gallery, Todmorden.

Todmorden based artist Colin Lyall presents his solo exhibition ‘Altered States’ at Water Street Gallery from August 3. It will feature his recent graphic and mixed media work, exploring the complexity of signs and symbolic imagery. Preview, August 3, 6pm.

8 Paul Sinha

North’s, Brighouse.

There’ll be laughs galore at the Brighouse restaurant on Saturday night (July 22) when top comedian (and brainbox) Paul Sinha - a Chaser in ITV’s teatime quiz show The Chase - delivers his latest stand up routine. Call 01484 716953 to bag one of the few tickets left.

9 RSPCA Shibden Dog Day

Shibden Park.

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & District branch holds its annual Shibden Dog Day in conjunction with the Shibden Park Rangers. Families and their

pooches are invited to join the fun on July 27 between 12-4pm. More at www.rspcahalifaxandhuddersfield.org.uk

10 Grayston Unity live music

Live Music

Arthur and Paul with songs by REM, Hank Williams and more from 4pm. Sunday July 23.