Landmark valley buildings open doors for heritage event

Calderdale’s hidden gems will be uncovered when heritage sites across the borough throw open their doors this weekend, as part of a national heritage festival.

Heritage Open days is England’s biggest heritage festival, involving 40,000 volunteers across the country.

It celebrates the area’s fantastic history, architecture and culture, offering people the chance to see hidden places and try new experiences right on their doorstep.

The four-day event begins today and will run until Sunday, September 11.

In Hebden Bridge, Hardcastle Crags will be open and at Gibson Mill, a visitor centre tells the history of the valley over the past 200 years. It is open today, Saturday and Sunday from 11am until 4pm.

There will also be tours at the historic Hebden Bridge Picture House. The Grade II listed cinema will screen family friendly short films on a loop which can be viewed for free.

Behind-the-scenes tours with the manager will take place on Saturday at 10.10am, 11am and 12.10pm.

In Todmorden, there will be a tea dance today at the town hall from 2pm until 4pm. Todmorden Masonic Hall, White Hart Fold, will be open on Saturday from 10am-3pm.

Todmorden Town Hall will be open on Sunday, 11am until 5pm and Todmorden Unitarian Church, Honey Hole Road, will be open on Sunday from 10am until 4pm.