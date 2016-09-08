Jazz guitarist Stuart is a regular face in town

Wainsgate Chapel’s 2016 concert season resumes on Saturday with a welcome return for a long-time Hebden Bridge favourite, Manchester-based jazz guitarist Stuart McCallum.

Best known for his work with The Cinematic Orchestra, McCallum has frequently performed at the Trades Club with organist John Ellis’s band. In this solo acoustic setting, Stuart McCallum uses three different acoustic guitars to play some of his own original compositions. Saturday’s concert starts at 3pm and tickets, which are only available at the door, cost £10 and £8 with a special £3 rate for under 18s.

The following day the chapel is open between 2pm and 4pm as part of the Heritage Weekend with displays, organ recitals and home-made cakes. Other Wainsgate concerts this autumn include jazz bassist Alison Rayner’s band Alison Rayner Quintet on September 24, singer songwriter Kirk McElhinney on October 8 and on October 23 the extraordinary film Sklonište about the 1994 siege of Sarajevo with live music by Ailís Ní Ríain.

All information on these events and how to get there at www.wainsgate.co.uk

