Shelf FC go top of Division One

Shelf FC’s charge towards the Haslem-Sheppard Halifax AFL’s middle section title continued apace last night.

They won 5-0 away to AFC Crossleys with two more goals from Josh Hans and others from Andrew Hawker, Josh Hartley and Gary Boldy.

The rising stars of the league were making it three wins in five days after 5-1 successes against Brighouse Sports last Saturday and Ryburn United Reserves on Monday.

Shelf had been due to play Elland Allstars last night. When those opponents told the league early in the week that they would be unable to raise a side, the clash at Mason Green was hastily arranged. The fixture had previously been abandoned when a Crossleys player was injured.

West Riding Trophy semi-finalists Shelf have been awarded six points after Allstars and Holmfield were unable to raise teams against them.

It means the Westwood Park-based club have surged to the top of Division One. They have a one-point lead over Sowerby Bridge, with four games left to their rivals’ two, and both are promoted.

Ryburn United’s fixture backlog caught up with them last night when they were unable to raise a team to go to Midgley United for the one scheduled Premier Division game.

There were two games in Division Two and both finished in 3-2 away wins.

Junction stayed in the promotion hunt with victory away to Northowram Reserves, who were completing their season.

The visitors from Brighouse looked set for a runaway win when goals from Ryan Barkham, Aaron Barkham and Andrew Wright gave them a richly deserved 3-0 lead inside 30 minutes down the slope.

However, Tim Crabb got one back with a superb run and finish over the keeper before the break and when Ash Smee converted a penalty rather harshly awarded for handball, the visitors had an anxious last 15 minutes.

Junction now face a crunch game against Ivy House at Carr Green on Saturday. Illingworth St Mary’s Reserves are the third side involved in the promotion and title races.

Hebden Royd Red Star Reserves climbed off the bottom of the league with success away to Shelf United Reserves at Lightcliffe Academy.

Goals for Jamie Scott and Ross Broadley were in vain for Shelf with Brandon Wilkinson (two) and Aaron Linsky on target for Red Star.