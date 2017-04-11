Shelf FC close on Bridge

Shelf FC are only two points behind Sowerby Bridge at the top of the Haslem-Sheppard Halifax AFL’s first division, with three games in hand, after sweeping past visitors Ryburn United Reserves last night.

The West Riding Trophy semi-finalists and Jack Haymer Challenge Cup finalists won 5-1 at Westwood Park and could easily have hit double figures, striking the woodwork three times and being denied by some good saves.

They embarrassed the visitors with the ease in which they built a 3-0 lead at the break.

A fourth goal was added 10 minutes into the second half but Ryburn, who were completing their league fixtures and are in third place, got one back when a spot kick for handball was pushed onto the post by the home keeper and the ball rebounded conveniently to the visiting centre forward,

However, Shelf got a fifth with Sam Henderson’s low strike adding to earlier efforts from Josh Hans (two), Kyle Peel and Matty Hartley.

Shelf, facing a backlog of fixtures, have been spared an outing tomorrow because Elland Allstars are unable to raise a team.