Shay finals in quick succession

The Shay will stage the Halifax FA Cup finals on successive evenings next week.

The Saturday competition, for the Albert Crabtree Cup, reaches its climax with a clash between Huddersfield Amateur and Warley Rangers on Monday (7.0).

Old sparring partners Carrington and Waiters Arms contests the Sunday final, named in memory of Eddie Hebblethwaite, 24 hours later.

Elland side Huddersfield Amateur, one of a diminishing band of non-Halifax AFL teams in the competition, will be hoping to go one better than last year.

The West Yorkshire League side, who have only lost four times in the league and are sixth in Division One, suffered a 1-0 extra time defeat at the hands of Ryburn United.

Warley are fourth in the AFL’s top flight. Their form has dipped since they reached the final but they have potential match winners in the likes of Danny Kirman, Carlton Balmer and Mark Kelsey.

After a first round bye, Amateurs ended the hopes of Holmfield (14-1), Ryburn United (2-1) and Sowerby Bridge (3-1).

Warley have seen off Brighouse OB (1-0), Brighouse Town (4-3), Midgley United (2-1) and Brighouse Sports after a penalty shoot out in a game that ended 2-2 .

Waiters and Carrington share the Trinity Academy 3G pitch and are battling it out for the Halifax Sunday League title.

They are locked on 34 points but reigning champions Carrington have three games left to their rivals’ two.

The final is the first of two crunch games between the pair in six days. They meet in the league the following Sunday.

Carrington’s route to the final has brought wins over Oddfellows (5-2), Old Pond (11-2) and Barge (7-2). Jay Carney, Jordan Coduri and Damien Randall are responsible for many of their goals this season.

Waiters have overcome Ryburn United (5-1), North Bridge (9-2) and Halifax Hammers (4-3). David Chappell and Billy Grogan are their top scorers over the last eight months.