Late goal pegs back Brighouse

Brighouse Town registered their ninth draw in 17 Evo-Stik NPL Division One North home games this season with a 1-1 scoreline against Kendal yesterday.

Paul Quinn’s men looked set for three points to boost their play-off bid when they led entering the closing stages, only for Josh Draycott to equalise with three minutes left.

However, the visitors will have felt they perhaps deserved a point having missed a penalty just before the hour.

Sam Bailey’s poor spot kick was saved by Tom Taylor with his feet.

Brighouse, looking to follow up a fine 4-0 win at Ossett Albion last Tuesday, had looked on course when Ben Wharton thumped home a 20-yarder on 20 minutes.

Town, who are seventh, host 18th-placed Tadcaster Albion next Saturday. Albion lost 1-0 at second-placed Lancaster City yesterday.