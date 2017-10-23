John gets credit for Calder win

Calder ‘76 boss Rob Kenworthy praised his assistant John Jones after their side’s notable 3-1 home win over Sowerby Bridge in the first round of the Halifax FA Cup on Saturday.

Jones had suggested a switch to two central strikers against their unbeaten Premier Division rivals and the change in system worked a treat with frontrunners Max Crossley and Nathan Dempsey in fine form.

George Hampshire headed the hard-working hosts in front after 20 minutes from Andrew Wadsworth’s free kick.

Calder doubled their lead 10 minutes after the break when a long clearance from keeper Rick Davison was seized upon by Crossley, who nudged a defender out of the way and beat the visiting keeper one-on-one.

Ryan Brook got one back with a quickly taken free kick on the edge of the box but Ben Fairburn sped down the left and shot into the bottom corner of the net shortly afterwards.

Holders Huddersfield Amateur powered through with a comprehensive 8-0 win over Brighouse Town Reserves at Old Earth.

The young Brighouse side started brightly but found Amateurs, who were making it six wins in seven games, too hot to handle and were 3-0 down at the break.

The home side’s goals came from Mike Hall 4, Jacob Driver, Slater Barnes, Matty Parker and James Greenwood.

Greetland maintained their fine form with a 4-0 home win over a well organised and spirited Holmfield side at windswept Goldfields.

Both teams struggled to get to grips with the conditions but Greetland broke through after 30 minutes when skipper Chris Green curled a free kick into the top corner of the net.

Danny Dorward then went on a stunning running down the left wing before cutting inside to smash home from 10 yards out to give Greetland a 2-0 half time lead.

Holmfield, with the wind behind them, pushed Greetland onto the back foot but the home back four of Aaron Dorward, Adam Worsick, Dave Walker and Oliver Bagley stood firm and were well marshalled by keeper Kyle Hancock.

Scott McHale got Greetland’s third after Danny Dorward’s quick break and when Karl Jowett broke the offside trap and was brought down, Tom Wall’s penalty completed the scoring.

Northowram got off the mark for the season at the seventh time of asking with a 2-1 success against division-lower Ivy House at Holmfield.

The Rams had much the better of the first half but, let down by indifferent finishing and a poor final ball, had only a Lewis Oldridge goal to show for their efforts.

Karl Amos, Chris Gent and Oldridge went close while at the other end James Bunn’s block denied Joshua Brown.

Brown missed a good chance after 50 minutes but three minutes later Calland was brought down by Turnbull and Oldridge despatched the penalty.

Play became much more even and both keepers made good saves but Bunn was beaten by Isaac Nichol’s sweetly-struck 20 yarder with 10 minutes left.

St Columba’s progressed with a convincing 4-0 win away at Plummet line.

Ben Caldwell’s crisp volley opened the scoring and Macauley Mountain extended the lead with a neat touch and finish.

Saints played into a strong wind in the second half but continued to dominate. Skipper Ryan O’Neill made it 3-0 with a rare header before George Cook capped off a fine team display with a fourth goal late on.

Ovenden West Riding, who have lifted the trophy on numerous occasions, romped to a 6-1 win away to a Hebden Royd Red Star hit by injuries during the game to key pair Lewis Cockroft and Tom Barclay.

The visitors were not at their best but went 2-0 up early on through a Scott Eastwood penalty and a goal from John Booth.

West Riding had a string of near misses, mainly from Booth and Glyn Beale, before George Oliver neatly finished off a rare Red Star attack to make it 2-1.

Second half goals from Beale and Booth (three) settled matters.

Other Halifax FA Cup results: Ealandians 3 Midgley United 0, Elland Allstars 6 Warley Rangers 2, FC Ovenden 3 AFC Crossleys 1, Flying Dutchman 0 Mixenden United 2 (C.Woodhouse C.Blezzard), Illingworth St Marys 9 Copley United 0, Junction Inn 0 Brighouse Sports 1, Salem 4 (I.King 2 T.Illingworth 2) Stainland United 2 (D.Hodgson G.Bainbridge), Shelf United 4 Shelf FC 6, Ryburn United 4 Sowerby United 1 (L.Senior).