Copley bow out of Premier

Copley United’s relegation was confirmed when they were beaten 5-0 away to Shelf United in one of only two Premier Division games to go ahead in the Halifax AFL on Saturday.

The fixture only took place because the 3G pitch at Lightcliffe Academy was available.

The visitors struggled to adapt, long balls intended for speedy raiders Gary Ash and Lee Worrall too often running away from then.

Shelf took full advantage to make it three wins on the bounce following successes against Calder ‘76 and Warley Rangers.

They sped into a 3-0 interval lead through Billy Grogan, a Danny Thornton header from a corner and Dan Stoker.

Harry Talbot got the fourth with a good finish following a raid down the right and David Chappell went through one-on-one with the ‘keeper and rounded him before slotting the fifth.

Midgley United responded to their Challenge Cup semi-final defeat against Shelf FC with a 7-2 thrashing of visitors Greetland.

They were 5-0 up at the break, Martin Woodhouse setting the ball rolling after being set up by brother Chris.

Greg Spink doubled the lead with a fine finish from the left and good work from George Bamford, Greg Spink and the Woodhouses led to an own goal.

Spink and Martin Woodhouse put more daylight between the teams before the break.

Spink completed his hat-trick and Martin Woodhouse added his second before Aaron Dorward struck twice to give Greetland some consolation.

Four games survived Friday’s heavy rain in Division One and Sowerby Bridge battled past Elland Allstars 2-1 to stretch their lead to 11 points.

Luke Maguire got both their goals and William Nicholson replied.

Ryburn United Reserves went second with a 4-0 home win over a Calder ‘76 Reserves side who had been showing improved form.

AFC Crossleys had a fine 4-2 home win over a capable Brighouse Sports side.

Salem extended the gap between themselves and the side immediately below them, next to bottom Greetland Reserves, with a 5-3 win over those rivals at Goldfields.

Iain King scored a hat-trick for Salem while Greetland’s Scott McHale struck twice.

Only two games went ahead in Division Two and Illingworth St Mary’s Reserves took over at the top with a fine 13-1 win over Sowerby Utd Reserves on the 3G at Trinity Academy.

Saints powered into an early lead with Sowerby unable to cope with the pace of front runners Tom McGregor, Brandon Field and Robbie Wardle.

The goals flowed with McGregor scoring five, Robbie Sinclair four, Field two, Josh Langan one and veteran Jonny Baird one.

Sowerby replied when a mix up at the back saw Kyle Butler score past his own keeper.

The visitors never let their heads drop with Alex Healey and Craig Moseley the pick of their players.

Hebden Royd Red Star Reserves beat Salem Reserves 7-0 away in the other game.

It was only the Calder Valley side’s second win in 19 outings and the scale of their victory moved them off the bottom, above Sowerby Bridge Reserves on goal difference.

Watching first team boss Chris Garbutt said Star’s second string had seen numerous departures and signings throughout the campaign but was belatedly threatening to put some better results together.

A first half hat-trick from Alex Conwell put them on the victory trail. Conwell added a fourth in the second half, in which Matthew Senior, Brandon Wilkinson and Louis Beniot also struck.

Salem had a man dismissed for a second bookable offence when they were already fighting a losing battle.

The Jack Haymer Challenge Cup semi-final between Illingworth St Mary’s and Ryburn United at West Vale and Shelf FC’s West Riding Trophy quarter final at Wortley were among the games postponed.