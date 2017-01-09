Brighouse Ladies’ dream tie

Brighouse Town Ladies are gearing up for the biggest match in their history - a Women’s FA Cup tie at home to Everton.

The third round draw was made this morning and the clash will take place at the Dual Seal Stadium, Hove Edge on Sunday, February 5 (1.0).

Rob Mitchell’s side won through to this stage with a 4-3 win away to Long Eaton at Derby County’s training ground yesterday.

Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City, Tottenham, Watford and West Brom were other high-profile clubs in today’s draw.

Six teams will make it through to round five, when the elite women’s teams enter the competition.

Brighouse Ladies have risen through the ranks in recent seasons and now play in the Northern Premier League.