Brighouse are beaten again

Brighouse Town’s poor run continued with a 3-2 home defeat against Kendal Town in Evo-Stik NPL North yesterday.

They remain 17th in table with 11 points from 14 games and have lost nine of their last 12 matches.

Vill Powell’s side were given early encouragement by Rob Worrall’s superb 25-yard free-kick into the top corner.

However, Robert Bowman levelled from the spot on 18 minutes and Paul Dawson gave Kendal the lead on 31 minutes.

Bowman’s second goal eight minutes after the break give Brighouse a mountain to climb and Powell threw on the last of his substitutes shortly afterwards in the quest for improvement.

The home side did get a second but it came a minute into added time at the end when Gabriel Johnson shrugged off defenders and tucked the ball into the corner of the net.

Brighouse are away to Marine in the first round of the Integro League Cup on Tuesday and Hyde United in the league on Saturday.