Yorkshire Choice Awards: Who has been nominated from Calderdale?

The amazing achievements of Yorkshire men, women and businesses will be recognised at a glittering awards ceremony.

The Yorkshire Choice Awards will be held on April 1 in Leeds to celebrate those people and independent businesses seen as an inspiration in their fields.

The categories cover a wide range of backgrounds and skill sets and Calderdale is well represented on the shortlist.

Here’s the Calderdale nominations:

Charitable Business Award: Cardelium, Danny Jones Defibrillator Fund, Prego Brighouse, BASH Brighouse

Customer Service Award: Cardelium, Prego

Inspirational Individual: Bob Bridgestock, Emma Bolger, Lizzie Jones, Luke Ambler, Piers Mettrick, Rachel Brandwood, Alison Mitchell

Local Fundraiser: Emma Bolger, Piers Mettrick, Kath Airey, Alison Mitchell, Angela Curran

Independent Business: Thorpe Care Limited, Waters Edge Nursery Ltd, Rokt Brighouse

Sporting Achievement: Hannah Cockcroft

Kate Granger Award for Outstanding Contribution: Bob Bridgestock, Emma Bolger, Hannah Cockroft

This year’s chosen charity is The Danny Jones Defibrillator Fund, launched by Lizzie Jones in memory of her late husband.

To cast your vote visit: www.yorkshirechoiceawards.co.uk/votehere