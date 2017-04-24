‘Violence at Town games has to stop’

‘Sickening’ violence at FC Halifax Town matches must stop before someone is killed, said the club’s chairman in a desperate plea to fans.

David Bosomworth’s comments follow an incident at the Shaymen’s home defeat to AFC Fylde on Good Friday when a brick and bottle smashed the windows of an away supporters’ coach and minibus.

In his programme notes from Saturday’s win against Curzon Ashton, Mr Bosomworth said: “Words cannot describe the frustration and disbelief that anyone or a group of people associated with Halifax can be so less caring towards other people.

“We have some mindless souls who think that it is acceptable to come to a football match and use a game hosted by FC Halifax Town to be their focus for causing serious vandalism and not least damage to property but worse still risking serious injury to adults, children, ladies, elderly or disabled. This cannot be right.

“Throwing items at people or transport is mindless thuggery and creating such a risk, which is just not on.

“It has got to be stopped before someone loses an eye, is seriously hurt or even killed by such action.”

He said the recent violence – which also included an attack on an away supporters’ coach at Town’s home game against Gloucester and a brawl at the away match at Bradford Park Avenue – was damaging the reputation of the club and discouraging away supporters from coming to games at The Shay.

He urged “law-abiding” fans to provide photographs and information of those involved in violence to the club but not to intervene.

He reiterated a comment made last month that home fans could be kept behind after matches if the behaviour continues.

Town apologised to AFC Fylde and wrote to the club’s chairman following the events of Good Friday. Two Town fans have been issued with banning orders and several more are currently under investigation.

He added: “All in all a totally unsatisfactory end to the season in terms of fan conduct and we need to find a solution fast.”