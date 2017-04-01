Step back in time at Mytholmroyd Gala

plans are underway for this year’s Mytholmroyd Gala.

The event, which will have an 80s theme, will be held on Saturday, June 24, in its usual spot on the playing fields beside Burnley Road Academy.

It will be an action-packed day and this year’s gala will be opened by Bazz from Halifax’s Bazzmatazz Dance Studio.

And in what promises to be a spectacular collaboration, special guest Lizzie Jones, wife of the late Halifax rugby player Danny Jones, will hopefully sing the opening song with the Hebden Bridge Junior Band.

There will be a children’s circus for little ones to try out their skills, along with children’s rides and stacks more entertainment.

Organisers are urging people who would like a stall at the gala to register their interest quickly, as there is a high demand.

Call 07969 231 510 if you would like a stall, or if you are able to help out with the gala in any way.

Entry will be free on the day.