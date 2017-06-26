Skydive to say thank you to Search and Rescue team

The family of a man helped by Calder Valley Search and Rescue took part in a skydive to raise funds for the good cause.

In January, Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team was alerted by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to an incident involving a mountain biker who had fallen off his bike whilst riding near Otley Chevin sustaining chest and shoulder injuries.

Once on the scene, 17 team members quickly packaged the injured rider in a vacuum mattress and transferred him to the ambulance nearby for onward journey to hospital.

After the team hands over the casualty to the ambulance service our involvement usually ends, apart from an update from the hospital on the patients wellbeing, or a thank you letter or mention on social media.

However on this occasion, members of the casualties family recently contacted the team to say they were extremely thankful for the teams help and mentioned they wanted to show their appreciation by doing a skydive to help raise funds for us.

The team would like to take the opportunity to say they don’t expect their casualties or family members to throw themselves out of an aeroplane for the benefit of the team. But they are are extremely grateful for anyone who raises funds and awareness for them.

The family have confirmed that the casualty is making good progress and should make a full recovery.

Anyone who would like to still sponsor the group can do so at www.paypal.me/charityskydive