Shocking footage shows passengers falling down Leeds Station escalators

Network Rail have released wince-worthy footage of heavily-laden passengers falling down the escalators at Leeds Station.

Travellers with large amounts of luggage are captured on CCTV struggling to keep their balance as they head to catch their trains.

In 2016 there was a 25 per cent increase in the number of accidents at the station, with 28 incidents recorded where a traveller was hurt while struggling with their bags. Twelve of the falls required treatment.

Station bosses are now urging passengers, including those with mobility issues, to use the lifts rather than risk travelling on escalators.

Vinny Burke, Leeds Station manager for Network Rail, said:

“We know that lots of people will be using Leeds Station to start their holiday and we want everyone who passes through our station to get off to a good start.

“Time and time again, we see passengers taking multiple items of luggage on the escalators rather than using the lifts which are provided. The lifts are there to keep you safe and stop you having an accident, as seen on the CCTV.

“Some of the falls are incredibly nasty and all of them are completely preventable. We hate to see members of the public injured and we have had cases where people have had to cancel their journeys due to the injuries they have received. We are urging passengers to allow extra time for their journey and to use the lifts provided.”

The campaign is also being supported by TransPennine Express, whose services between Leeds and Manchester Airport attract passengers with large amounts of luggage.