National Puppy Day: Expert tips to keep your pet pooch healthy

Thursday, March 23 marks National Puppy Day and whilst this is an obvious opportunity to celebrate all things cute about our four legged friends, its also a chance to think about their wellbeing.

Essential puppy kit:

Ahead of a puppy‘s arrival ensure you have purchased their bed and considered their sleeping area. A harness and leash is the best type of lead however this is tricky for a growing dog. It’s better to buy this a bit later down the line. In young infancy it is safest for a puppy to have no collar as this can be a bit of a hazard when they have wiggle room.

Keep calm:

Although bringing a puppy home for the first time is hugely exciting a calm introduction into a new family is essential. A puppy leaving its Mother is a huge transition and a calm environment will help them to feel safe and at ease. If there is quite a bit of travelling involved bring towels in case they are poorly. You might want to consider a calm supplement to help them cope with the experience, AniForte® Calm & Relax is based on pure, natural raw ingredients. The formula supports dogs suffering from nervousness and stress and helps them to relax.

Introduction to their new home:

On arrival allow your puppy the opportunity to investigate their new home for themselves. After the initial excitement let them venture outside and get familiar with this space as well. Introduce them to where they will be eating and their food bowl. Set limits and boundaries down early as to where the puppy isn’t allowed so that he understands right from the beginning.

The bedtime ritual:

A puppy’s first night away from its mother is a big deal. A hot-water bottle could help him feel more comfortable. There may be some crying so it’s important to show him that he isn’t alone. Don’t take him out of his sleeping place or bring him in your bed to calm him down. They need to learn where they sleep but stay close so he can come to you if he needs you.

Training:

After a few days, start to teach him simple commands, so that they don’t get bored and get to grips with essential behaviours.

Give clear commands

Train with a signal to stop naughty behavior!

Be serious in tone and stance when correcting so that he understands when you are not playing

Nutrition:

Make sure you are informed when it comes to what your puppy has been eating to date. It is best to continue on this diet in the first few days. Consider though what diet you want to feed following this first transtition period.

Think carefully about what diet and nutrition you think best fits their needs. There are a variety of diets on the market, beware dry food contains a lot of starch which can affect digestion. With wet food, look out for brands that have a high meat content, ideally 80%. The AniForte PureNature Junior Menu has 86% meat, specifically tailored to the needs of puppies up to the age of 6 months The BARF diet can be more high maintenance but gives you most transparency on the content of your dog’s diet.

Puppy nutrition will need to be adapted as they journey into adulthood. A junior supplement can also help puppies to get all the minerals and vitamins needed for healthy growth and development. AniForte® Junior Active is for the healthy development of puppies 12 weeks and older and young dogs up to two. Calcium carbonate supports the development of a stable skeleton and teeth. Green-lipped mussel powder and ginger strengthen tendons and ligaments, rosehip enhances immune defence with its high Vitamin C content and spirulina provides around 2,000 important nutrients. Everything a dog needs for a healthy start in life.