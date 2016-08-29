Calderdale Way will be relaunched

The Calderdale Way is preparing for a relaunch and should be completed by next Summer.

The 50 mile walk has circled Calderdale for 40 years and work has already started by CROWS and the Calderdale Countryside Service.

So far the route has been surveyed to identify repairs that are needed and it has been waymarked to make it easier for people to find their way.

The Calderdale Way Association developed the route in 1977 and produced the guide but has not been very active for some years so this will also be relaunched.

Some exciting ideas such as a blog and a website are in the works as well as the establishment of Friends who will keep an eye on small stretches of the route.

Richard Peters, one of the organisers, said: “The meeting will need to deal with some admin stuff so the Association can continue to function, but we are hoping for a lively discussion to generate ideas for promoting and looking after the route in the future.”

An open meeting of the Calderdale Way Association will be held on Monday September 5 at 7pm at The Works in Sowerby Bridge.

Anyone who can’t attend can contact calderdalewayassociation@gmail.com