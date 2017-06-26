Kind Jaspar, 10, raises funds for firefighters after Grenfell Tower blaze

A kind-hearted young boy has raised money for firefighters after being moved by their heroic actions in the tragic Grenfell Tower inferno in London.

Jaspar Smith, 10, from Todmorden, carried out a charity wheel wash last Sunday after seeing the tragic events unfold on television and images of the exhausted firefighters who put their own lives on the line.

The death toll has risen to 79 and the tower now stands as a blackened and charred shell following the horrific blaze.

Armed with a hose and sponges, the Shade Primary School pupil managed to raise a fantastic £130.97 for the Fire Fighters’ Charity, and money is still coming in.

Mum Kim Smith, 46, said she felt “blessed” by Jaspar’s actions. She said: “I’m very proud of the fact he’s a little boy and thinking about other people.”

Jaspar is looking forward to handing over the cash raised.