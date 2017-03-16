Popular Easter eggs recalled over health risk

Two easter eggs, made by a popular premium chocolate brand have been recalled after it was revealed that they could pose a health risk to some customers.

Lindt & Sprungli Ltd has recalled two batches of eggs following revelations that the packaging fails to list an ingredient which could pose a risk to allergy sufferers.

Both eggs contain barley, which is not included in the list of ingredients.

Lindt Excellence Dark Extra Fine Shell Egg (batch code LS7018) and Lindor Strawberry & Cream Shell Egg (Batch code L6334) are affected by this issue.#

No other Lindt & Sprungli Ltd products are known to be affected.

A release from the company advised: “Lindt & Sprungli Ltd is recalling the above products from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.”

“If you have bought any of the above products and have an allergy to barley, do not eat them. Instead return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.”