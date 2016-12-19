FA receives larger FIFA fine for poppy display than other countries do for ‘homophobic chanting’

The football associations of the home nations have been fined by world governing body FIFA following last month’s poppy row.

The Football Association (FA) was handed the largest punishment, with a fine of 45,000 Swiss francs (£35,308) for several incidents including the wearing of poppies on armbands by players.

The Scottish Football Association and the Football Association of Wales were fined 20,000 Swiss francs (£15,692) and the Irish Football Association 15,000 Swiss francs (£11,769) for related offences.

In the same statement by FIFA, the governing body states that Poland, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colombia, Panama, Mexico and Venezuela have also been fined between 35,000 and 20,000 Swiss francs for “various incidents involving unsporting conduct by fans, including homophobic chants in some instances”.

England and Scotland players wore armbands displaying poppies during their World Cup qualifier at Wembley on November 11. A number of other Armistice Day tributes also took place prior to the match.

FIFA had warned the associations the displaying of political symbols could be punishable ahead of the game but the FA and SFA both went ahead with plans for players to wear poppies. The FAW and IFA, for Wales and Northern Ireland matches against Serbia and Azerbaijan respectively, decided on plain black armbands for players but were still punished for displays of the poppy around the stadium. These included the wearing of poppies by players.

A statement from FIFA read: “England has been fined CHF 45,000 for several incidents in the framework of the England v Scotland match, including the display by the host association, the English team and spectators of a political symbol and several cases of spectator misconduct.

“Scotland, as the visiting association, has been fined CHF 20,000 for the display of the same political symbol and cases of misconduct committed by its own group of spectators.

“Wales has been fined CHF 20,000 and Northern Ireland CHF 15,000 in relation to several incidents, including the display of political symbols in the context of the Wales v Serbia and Northern Ireland v Azerbaijan matches.”