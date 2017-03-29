School life: Tasty homework and head shave for Cancer trust

Two students from Calder High School have both gone above and beyond, one for charity and another for her schoolwork.

In English, Year 8 are currently studying ‘Macbeth’ by William Shakespeare.

Joe Whitworth shaved his head for the Teenage Cancer Trust

One of their recent homework tasks was to research The Globe theatre. They were allowed to produce this research in any format they wished: to produce a piece of writing, create a detailed drawing, a model or even, if they wished, bake a cake!

Charlotte Priestley of 8HHM chose the latter and made an amazing (and indeed delicious) Globe Theatre cake! Her homework was enjoyed by all members of the class (8X2), Senior Leadership Team as well as the English department. Thank you Charlotte from each and every one of us!

Well done Joe! Joe Whitworth, Year 9 at Calder High School has shaved his head to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust. Joe has raised over £500 for the charity and stated “I want to raise as much money as I possibly can to allow the charity to continue helping young people like myself that have cancer. They are a great charity and hopefully the money I have raised will allow them to do some fun things”.