School life: New app brings Calder High into 21st century

Calder High School is coming into the 21st century with the ‘MyEd’ App. We have chosen to using this App to improve communication with parents and make life a little bit easier.

MyEd system allows the parents to do the following:

View child’s attendance

View timetable

View behaviour

View school calendar

Access information including briefings

View school presentations and download letters

Access updates from the school

Instance access to electronic communications sent home

It is available both on Android and ITunes free of charge, you just have to register. However, You need to ensure your email address is correct on our system. If you are unsure, please contact rsutcliffe@calderhigh.calderdale.sch.uk Letters will be coming to the bottom of your child’s bag soon. Look out for them!