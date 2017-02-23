Witness appeal after man suffered serious injuries in attack

WEST Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to an attack in Brighouse which left a man with serious head injuries

The victim was pushed to the ground and assaulted on Market Street, Brighouse, at around 12.30am on January 29

He sustained serious head injuries in the incident.

A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with the assault and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Before the incident a witness is believed to have intervened in a verbal altercation between the suspect and victim.

Officers would like to speak to this person as they may have information valuable to the investigation.

Police are also asking anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch with Calderdale Police on 101, quoting log number *0080 from January 29.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.