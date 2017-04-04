Suspected sex offender on the run from West Yorkshire Police for six months

POLICE have launched an appeal to trace a suspected sex offender who has been on the run for six months

Asif Ghafoor Butt, 35, failed to appear at Leeds Crown Court last October after being charged with sexual offences.

Since then extensive enquiries have been made to trace him but officers have so far been unable to locate him.

Mr Butt, of Dewsbury, is described as Asian, 5ft 6ins tall and of average build.

Anyone who sees Mr Butt, or knows of his whereabouts are asked contact Wakefield Police on 101 referencing police log number 287 of the 28/03/2017

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.