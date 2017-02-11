Arrest after man seriously injured in hit-and-run in Todmorden

A MAN was arrested after a pedestrian was seriously injured in an alleged hit-and-run incident in Todmorden early today.

Police were called to a report of a fail to stop collision in School Lane just after 1.30am today. (Sat Feb 11)

Police said a dark coloured 4x4 vehicle, believed to be a Land Rover, had been in collision with a VW Scirocco and a 42-year-old man.

The man was taken to hospital with chest and pelvic injuries, which are described as serious but not life threatening.

Following enquiries, a 30-year-old man from Todmorden was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

He is currently in custody while enquiries continue.

A 4x4 vehicle has also been recovered in Todmorden in connection with the investigation.

Sergeant Steven Suggitt, of the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support team, said: “We would be keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who saw the vehicle’s movements immediately afterwards.”

Anyone with information can contact the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support team on 101, quoting crime reference 13170065834.