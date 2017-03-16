Community hub to bring life back to village

The Old Library in Cornholme has been transformed into a hub to bring the community together.

Renovations started on the Old Library in Cornholme and Portsmouth in November last year after a group of local residents wanted to make a community hub that would be user friendly and attract local groups.

The Cornholme and Portsmouth Old Library Community Hub

Sarah Burdett-Smith-Whitting, Project Coordinator, said: “We have doubled the size of the kitchen, added another meeting room and extended the foyer.

“We know that people can feel quite isolated in Cornholme and Portsmouth, as many of the shops and services have withdrawn to the centre of Todmorden.

“We hope that our new and improved building will be able to better serve the people of Cornholme and Portsmouth, and provide a real focal point for the community.”

A variety of groups are already using the space including a Job Club who meet on Tuesdays and a Knit, Natter or Sew group.

There are currently six members of staff and five trustees involved with the hub which also hosts a number of lunch groups during the week in the centre’s cafe. These include a Community Lunch on Tuesdays, a ‘pay what you can’ meal every Thursday and a Food Bank on Wednesday evenings between 5.15pm and 5.30pm.

On Saturday (March 18) between 11am and 2pm there will be an open day at the Old Library which will give residents the chance to see the refurbishments.

Sarah said: “There will be tasty food, activities for the children, and a chance for you to meet the team. We’re keen to hear your thoughts and suggestions, so please come along and bring your friends and family. Everyone is welcome!”

There is still room for more groups and activities and anyone who would like to use the space can contact 01706 813 222 or email contactus@oldlibrary.org.