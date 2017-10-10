Celebration relaunch for Todmorden Market Hall following £500,000 transformation

A celebration to mark the relaunch of Todmorden Market Hall following a £500,000 transformation will bring local people and traders together on Saturday, October 21.

The free family fun day starts at 11am in Todmorden’s new-look indoor market, where Calderdale Council has invested in a range of repairs and improvements.

Todmorden Market Hall roof before the improvement works

The Mayor of Calderdale, Coun Ferman Ali, will officially relaunch the market at 12.40pm, and visitors can enjoy entertainment, music, food tasting and family activities throughout the day, as well as seeing the revamped hall.

Coun Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development and Chair of the Council’s Markets Working Group, said: “Our markets play a vital role in the regeneration of Calderdale. Todmorden’s thriving indoor market is set in a beautiful Victorian hall, making it a wonderful place to visit, shop, eat and do business.

“We’ve invested in some really impressive repairs and improvements to help ensure it’s a key shopping destination for generations to come.

“We hope that the whole community gets together for the relaunch event, which is an opportunity to thank everyone involved for their hard work and to look forward to an exciting future for the market.”

Todmorden Market Hall roof after the improvement works

The council has worked closely with the market traders and has kept the market open as usual throughout the works, which include new roofing, better insulation, repaired stonework and pipes and redecoration of key areas including the entrance doors - the works have been funded by Calderdale Council and Todmorden Development Board, and carried out by contractor Code Building Solutions Ltd.

Jean Hartley, chair of Todmorden Indoor Market Tenants Association, added: “We are delighted with the renovation made to our Market Hall.

“The new roof has made the whole place bright and airy. It will be warm in winter and cool in summer due to this and will be a much pleasanter environment to work in.

“The redecorating is a huge improvement and hopefully will bring more trade to the market, especially as the works have kept in place the same traditional market it has always been. The market has been open throughout this work so we would like to thank our customers for their continued support.”

The relaunch comes just weeks after John Walker, the manager of Calderdale Council’s markets, was named the country’s Market Manager of the Year at the National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA) awards.

With more than 40 stalls, Todmorden Market offers a massive range of products. It’s right next to the magnificent Grade I listed Todmorden Town Hall, which the council is also investing in to boost facilities for local people and visitors, said a council spokesperson.

The council is also carrying out works at Halifax Borough Market, including roof repairs and restored gates, and is planning to launch a feasibility study soon to take the market to its next chapter.

Todmorden Market Hall opening hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 9am to 5.30pm; Tuesday – 9am to 12 noon.

Additionally, there are outdoor markets on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For more information about Calderdale’s markets head to www.calderdale.gov.uk/markets