Call into AGM for ‘nibbles’ and find out what Great Rock is all about

Anyone interested in joining a local food and craft enterprise is invited to join members at Great Rock Co-op’s annual meeting on Saturday, October 7 (2pm, “nibbles” from 1pm onwards).

This year the co-op, on the Blackshaw Head/Cross Stone border at Staups Lea Farm, Higher Eastwood, is inviting a number of its food producers to give short presentations about their work so it will be a great chance to hear the stories behind some of the yummy goods the co-operative stocks stock each week, said a spokesperson.

There will also be elections to the Board of Directors and anyone interested in helping with the development of the co-op who has a few hours to spare is welcome to put their name forward.

“We are always looking for people with an interest in local food and crafts but skills in finance, fund-raising and marketing are also very much needed,” she said. “And this year the annual meeting is being linked up to the Community Business Weekend which is celebrating the 7000 community businesses like ours across England.”

You can find out more about the weekend’s activities at https://communitybusinessweekend.org

The spokesperson said: “We’ve had some lovely summer Saturdays up here at the shop but as the nights start to draw in and the swallows gather for their departure we are already beginning to plan for Christmas. Once again we’ll be running special tastings, children’s activities, a café, and lots of other special treats on each Saturday in December. GRC will have a range of the coolest local crafts and produce!”