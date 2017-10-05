Further work needed on flood impact at new Lidl site in Todmorden

Further modelling work is required to fully understand the impact flooding might have on the new Lidl supermarket site - and neighbouring homes and businesses.

Residents and councillors who raised concerns in June about the Halifax Road development, in particular the raising of the site base, fearing flood water could flow off it into their homes, heard at Todmorden Town Council’s development committee that there were question marks over whether sufficient provision to contain amounts of water at time of flooding had been made.

Main route: The new Lidl site borders Halifax Road

This week Richard Seaman, Calderdale Council’s planning service lead, said: “Officers from Calderdale and the Environment Agency have met with Lidl and their technical advisors to discuss the initial results of computer modelling carried out by the Environment Agency. It was agreed that further modelling needs to be undertaken to fully understand the potential impact of the development and the need for any further mitigation. The group intends to meet again in a few weeks to review the situation when modelling has been completed.”

Lidl believes it has complied with its planning permission and not done anything wrong. A spokesman said: “I would like to reinforce and provide further reassurance that the new store is being built in accordance with the approved plans, along with the recommendations of the flood risk assessment conducted prior to planning consent being granted.”

He said this included the finished floor level, which was agreed between the Environmental Agency and Lidl’s consultants and formed part of the approval. “As such, we are advised that the store will have no detrimental impact on flooding to neighbouring properties, and any water that lands on our site will stay on our site,” he said.

Town councillor Janet Battye said: “It’s only now they are getting round to sorting it out and they had better sort it out and not fudge it.”