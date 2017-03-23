Apple launches their cheapest iPad ever

Apple has launched its most affordable iPad ever, costing £339.

The new iPad features a brighter 9.7-inch Retina display and an Apple-designed A9 chip has 64‑bit desktop-class architecture which delivers fast processing and graphics performance for apps and games.

It also includes a 1.2 megapixel front facing camera, 8 megapixel FaceTime HD camera, Touch ID fingerprint sensor and 10 hours battery life.

The new iPad comes in silver, gold and space gray and starts at £339 for the 32GB with Wi-Fi model and £559 for the 32GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

World’s most popular tablet

“iPad is the world’s most popular tablet,” says Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Customers love the large, 9.7-inch display for everything from watching TV and movies, to surfing the web, making FaceTime calls, and enjoying photos, and now it is even more affordable.”

Philip adds, “New customers and anyone looking to upgrade will love this new iPad for use at home, in school, and for work, with its gorgeous Retina display, our powerful A9 chip, and access to the more than 1.3 million apps designed specifically for it.”

The iPad is available to order from Friday, March 24 2017.