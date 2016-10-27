A night to celebrate our Rio heroes in Mytholmroyd

A special night will be held at Mytholmroyd Community Centre to honour the Paralympic heroes who did Calderdale proud in Rio.

Mytholmroyd’s very own Steve Bate and Karen Darke will be in attendance, along with Halifax’s Hannah Cockroft and Todmorden’s Rebekah Tiler. Bates’ tandem partner Adam Duggleby, from Leeds, will also be in attendance on Wednesday, November 9. It promises to be a brilliant night to mark the achievements of the athletes, where visitors will have the opportunities to meet the heroes and take pictures. The event is free for all to attend and will begin at 7.30pm.

The centre said: “We want to celebrate with the Olympians and pay tribute to their dedication and their achievements. They have kindly offered their time to attend to help raise the profile of the community centre and its sports facilities.”

The community centre was badly hit by the Boxing Day floods and it’s hoped as many people as possible will use the centre’s facilities, so it can cover its running costs from those alone.

If you would like to make use of the centre, call 01422 883023.