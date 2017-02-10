Inspirational

It was one of the most horrific moments of the Falklands conflict when two Argentinian war planes attacked the RFA Sir Galahad.

Among those aboard was Simon Weston whose life would be changed forever.

When he finally escaped the crippled and burning ship he had 46 per cent burns to his body.

He miraculously fought back from the brink of death and now for the first time takes to the stage with a no-holds-barred account of the tragedy that befell him and the inspiration he now finds in being a father and grandfather .

Simon Weston: My Life, My Story is at Square Chapel, Halifax February 11, 7.30pm. For ticket enquiries call 01422 349422.