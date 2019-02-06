Wuthering Bytes calls on tech enthusiasts as Hebden Bridge festival gears up for sixth year

Technology festival Wuthering Bytes is calling on professional techies, hobbyists and anyone with a passion for technology to join its stellar line-up as it returns to Hebden Bridge on August 30.

Now in its sixth year, Wuthering Bytes has become a fixed date in the tech calendar and offers a diverse series of inspiring talks, demos and workshops across ten days.

The event kicks off with Festival Day which covers a selection of themes. Past topics have included the future of communications technology, the BBC Computer Literacy project — which gave birth to the BBC Micro — the secrets of particle accelerators and spacecraft thermal engineering. As the week progresses, attendees can also participate in a variety of partner events.

Event organisers want tech enthusiasts from across the North of England and beyond to get involved.

Andrew Back, Wuthering Bytes co-founder, said: "Wuthering Bytes is a great opportunity to bring people together who all have one thing in common – a passion for technology. We already have some fantastic events confirmed for the festival, but there's space for more.

"If you have an idea for a day of talks, a workshop or a roundtable discussion around design, hardware, science or tech, we'd love to hear from you."

Previous speakers have included WordPress co-founder Mike Little, Channel 4 technology journalist Geoff White, engineer and BBC Robot Wars judge Dr Lucy Rogers and co-founder of the National Museum of Computing, Kevin Murrell.

This year’s event will see Dr Laura James, Entrepreneur in Residence at the Cambridge Trust & Technology Initiative, return as compère.