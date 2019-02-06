Wuthering Bytes calls on tech enthusiasts as Hebden Bridge festival gears up for sixth year

Event organisers want tech enthusiasts from across the North of England and beyond to get involved
Technology festival Wuthering Bytes is calling on professional techies, hobbyists and anyone with a passion for technology to join its stellar line-up as it returns to Hebden Bridge on August 30.

Now in its sixth year, Wuthering Bytes has become a fixed date in the tech calendar and offers a diverse series of inspiring talks, demos and workshops across ten days.

The event kicks off with Festival Day which covers a selection of themes. Past topics have included the future of communications technology, the BBC Computer Literacy project — which gave birth to the BBC Micro — the secrets of particle accelerators and spacecraft thermal engineering. As the week progresses, attendees can also participate in a variety of partner events.

Andrew Back, Wuthering Bytes co-founder, said: "Wuthering Bytes is a great opportunity to bring people together who all have one thing in common – a passion for technology. We already have some fantastic events confirmed for the festival, but there's space for more.

"If you have an idea for a day of talks, a workshop or a roundtable discussion around design, hardware, science or tech, we'd love to hear from you."

Previous speakers have included WordPress co-founder Mike Little, Channel 4 technology journalist Geoff White, engineer and BBC Robot Wars judge Dr Lucy Rogers and co-founder of the National Museum of Computing, Kevin Murrell.

This year’s event will see Dr Laura James, Entrepreneur in Residence at the Cambridge Trust & Technology Initiative, return as compère.