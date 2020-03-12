As the latest series of the beloved BBC drama comes to an end, will Last Tango in Halifax return for a sixth series?

The show, which follows the lives of Alan (Derek Jacobi) and Celia (Anne Reid) and their families, returned for a fifth series.

Will Last Tango in Halifax return for a sixth series? Picture: BBC/Lookout Point

With missing pensioners and a very large giraffe, a lot has happened in the four-episode series.

But will the popular BBC One show return to our screens once again?

Another series hasn't been confirmed but creator and writer of the show Sally Wainwright has said that she could keep writing Last Tango for as long as they'd let her.

She said: "It's a joyous show I think it's genuinely uplifting.

"When I write it it makes me feel really good."

Sarah Lancashire, who stars as Caroline in the show, expressed her love for Sally's writing.

"I think she's an astonishing writer because everything that she does is born out of truth it comes from a very honest and noble place," she said.

"Her ability to capture how people actually talk is quite extraordinary, to the point where you see ums and ahs, everything is absolutely scripted.

"We never deviate from the script because we don't want to deviate from the script because we understand that she writes with a very particular rhythm.

"I think she's the best writer in the country."

Derek Jacobi added: "Sally never writes speeches, she writes conversations and it's wonderful.

"It's so easy to learn because it's real and she accompanies it with instruction on where it's come from how you're feeling when you say it."

Last Tango in Halifax concludes on Sunday at 9pm on BBC One