Now the latest series of Last Tango in Halifax is over, talk turns to one of Sally Wainwright's other popular shows, Happy Valley.

The BBC crime drama last hit our screens in 2016 for its second series.

When will Happy Valley series three hit our screens? Picture: BBC.

Since then fans have been eagerly anticipating its return, and although it has been confirmed by Sally herself that it will becoming eventually, it's just a matter of when.

Last month Siobhan Finneran, who plays Clare in the TV drama, hinted that a Happy Valley return could be coming soon.

The drama has been held because writer Sally wants Rhys Connah –who plays Catherine Cawood's (Sarah Lancashire) grandson – to be ateenager for a third season.

When asked about the return on an episode of This Morning, Siobhan said: "I'm not sure, I don't know if we're going to do it again. We're just waiting for Sally to write it, fingers crossed. Rhys,who plays Ryan, sent me a little message at Christmas and he looks like a fully grown man now, so he is growing up."

Actress Katherine Kelly, who plays DI Jodie Shackleton in the series, said something similar last year telling Digital Spy: "Season 3 is happening but Sally is waiting for Ryan to grow up."

Before Happy Valley can return one of Sally's other popular BBC shows, Gentleman Jack, is returning for its second series,

The drama based on the life of 19th century Halifax diarist Anne Lister is set to begin filming later this year with a release date of 2021.