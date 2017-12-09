Vegan and gluter free Tiffin

If your friends and family are anything like mine then you will have a real mix of dietary

requirements which can be tricky to satisfy, says Alasdair Nunn of RachAls Kitchen Ltd, the Halifax

based catering company.

The beauty of this recipe is that it ticks all of the boxes... it’s deliciously rich and indulgent

but most importantly it’s both gluten free and vegan so hopefully your work load will be reduced

when you’re entertaining guests.

Ingredients - Makes approx. 10 bars

75g Coconut Oil

200g dark, vegan chocolate

2 tbsp golden syrup

100g vegan / gluten free ginger nuts

100g vegan / gluten free shortbread

100g chopped, dried apricots

50g chopped glacé cherries

Method

lLine a brownie tin with tin foil and then melt the chocolate along with the coconut oil and golden

syrup in the microwave for approx. 3 minutes. I’d suggest this is done in 30 second bursts until the mixture is smooth and glossy.

lUsing a rolling pin, break the ginger nuts and shortbread into small pieces in a metal bowl and then add the chopped apricots along with the glaze cherries. Pour the chocolate mixture into the dry

mixture and give everything a good mix to combine and then spoon the mixture into the lined tin.

lUsing the back of the spoon smooth out the top of the mixture and press it down, ensuring it gets

into the corners of the tin.

Chill the tiffin in the fridge for at least 2 hrs or until it’s set hard and then cut into the desired

number of pieces.