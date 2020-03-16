This is what viewers thought of the Last Tango in Halifax series finale

The final episode of Last Tango in Halifax hit our screens last night (Sunday).

There was laughter, tears and a lot of heartwarming moments in the last episode of the series.

This is what viewers thought of the final episode of series five of Last Tango in Halifax:

Nancy Steele: Loved the little guy Harrison. All the kids have been good. I can’t get enough of it, I hope there is another series, this one went too fast.

Jean Roddy: Fantastic, I love that program.

Margery Davidson: Loved it had the real good factor and great actors, looking forward to the next series please.

Rachel Fisher-Ives: Brilliant and funny. But also sad. Series should have been longer. Every week would be good!

Nicola Ladybird Eastwood: Lovely ending although I was hoping they were going to foster the little boy

Paul James Mason: Such a lovely, old fashioned, easy going series following quite normal peoples lives in an true to life way. Can’t wait for the next series

Marcus Jay: It seemed a bit final to me with the dancing at the end get the feeling we may have seen the last of Alan, Celia and family

Elaine Watkins: Brilliant. Caroline mentioned Mirfield where I used to live.I do hope they make another series.

It is unknown whether the BBC drama will return but the way it was left last night there is the potential for it to return.