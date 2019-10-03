Your guide to what's on in Calderdale this weekend

There's plenty to get involved in this weekend and throughout next week in Calderdale. Here are ten of the best things to do across the borough:

1. Brighouse Arts Festival: Various locations across Brighouse, October 4-13 - www.brighouseartsfestival.co.uk

Festival time in Brighouse is almost here as the annual Arts Festival rolls into town this week. The programme offers a celebration of creativity and entertainment.

Starting on Friday, October 4, it brings together the best of local talent with those from farther afield. The programme contains something for everyone with nine days of concerts, talks, theatre shows and art. A number of events will take place this week including Roger Davies and Band, on October 4, Hesiod Brass Quintet on October 6 and Jill Crossland Piano Recital on October 7.

The official Festival opening will be performed by the Mayor of Calderdale at a free event featuring music and theatre at St Martin’s Church 2pm Saturday, October 5.

On Tuesday, October 8, there will be a double bill of contemporary theatre with Matthew Harrison-Lord and Lydia De La Murray at Pregos’s Restaurant from 7.30pm. Wednesday, October 9 brings a live acoustic music night to Lane Head Hotel at 8pm.

Tickets for events can be purchased from www.brighouseartfestival.co.uk or at Harrison Lord and Ryecorn Wholefoods in Brighouse.

2. Halifax Festival of Words: Various locations across Halifax, October 4-6 - www.halifaxfestivalofwords.com

Two of Halifax’s independent businesses, The Book Corner bookshop (Piece Hall) and The Grayston Unity bar have again joined together to organise and the Halifax Festival of Words, sponsored by Halifax BID, which had a very successful launch year in 2018.

It will take place in the town between the October 4 and 6. Over 35 events will celebrate the use of language through books, music, spoken word and illustration, many of which are free.

Events will take place across the following venues, The Book Corner, The Grayston Unity. The Meandering Bear and the Albany Arcade within Halifax Borough Market.

Highlights of the programme include: Michael Chapman live in the Albany Arcade, John Hegley at The Book Corner; Music industry commentator John Robb in conversation with James Endeacott, music industry legend; Poet Keiron Higgins doing a walking tour of Halifax town centre; Kate Pankhurst, author and illustrator of the Fantastically Great Women picturebook series at The Book Corner; Jill Liddington discussing Anne Lister & Christopher Rawson at the Albany Club.

3. Hebden Bridge Junior Band Autumn Fair: Hebden Bridge Town Hall, October 6, 1pm-3.30pm - Chair Hannah Dyson - 07973 852903

Hebden Bridge Junior Band is holding its Autumn Fair and brass cafe this Sunday with music, home-made cakes and soups, hot drinks, a book stall and raffle.

There will be performances by both the ‘A’ and learner brass bands at the town hall between 1pm and 3.30pm. Entry is free. The band, which next year celebrates its 50th anniversary, is hoping the event will attract new members, aged between 7 and 19. No previous brass experience is necessary.

4. Pet Blessing Service: Halifax Minster, October 6, 2pm-2.30pm - www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District branch alongside Halifax Minster will once again set to hold their annual animal blessing service in celebration of World Animal Day.

The blessing will take place at 2pm to 2.30pm on Sunday, October 6. All animals are invited to attend the service, but the branch and church ask that all dogs are kept on leads and that small animals are kept in carriers throughout the service.

5. The Sensational 60s Experience: The Victoria Theatre, Halifax, October 5, 7.30pm - www.victoriatheatre.co.uk

The biggest and best 60’s show touring the UK, returns to The Victoria Theatre Halifax for one night only. With a brand new production for 2019 celebrating the tenth anniversary.

The Sensational 60’s Experience brings you a three hour 60’s spectacular of pure nostalgia. The show with the definite feel good factor will transport you back to that magical decade that was the 1960’s.

Hits include Needles and Pins, Silence Is Golden, Storm In A Teacup, Hippy Hippy Shake, Little Children plus many more.

6. Taster Tours of Todmorden Town Hall: Todmorden Town Hall, October 6, 2pm - www.calderdale.gov.uk

Free taster tours are available on the first Sunday of each month and allow visitors a look inside the iconic Todmorden Town Hall. Meet at 2pm opposite the Town Hall pediment on Halifax Road.

7. Family Fungus Foray: Ogden Water, October 5, 10am-1.30pm - www.calderdale.gov.uk

Join Robin Dalton and members of Halifax Scientific Society to go for a walk around the woods at Ogden Water searching for autumn fungi. Walk covers around two miles. Bring lunch. Dogs welcome if kept on a lead.

8. Daisy’s Cafe: Todmorden Health Centre, October 5, 11am-1.30pm - www.calderdale.gov.uk

The next Daisy’s Café, held by Dementia Friendly Todmorden at Todmorden Health Centre, is on Saturday, October 5 from 11am until 1.30pm.

Everyone is welcome and the group will be offering their usual support, advice and information for people affected by dementia along with their families and carers.

The café will be serving a selection of food and drinks, no payment is required but all donations are welcomed.

9. Elland Festival of Speed: Southgate, Elland, October 5, 11am-3.30pm - www.eventbrite.co.uk

Car enthusiasts and those wanting a fun family day out are invited to the Elland Festival of Speed on October 5. The event, which takes place at Southgate in the town centre, will feature a number of vehicles from tractors and vintage cars to exotic Lamborghinis.

There will also be a bouncy castle, slide, live band and local artisan stalls.

10. Brighouse Art Circle: Waring Green Community Centre, Brighouse, October 3, 7.30pm-9.30pm - www.brighouseartcircle.co.uk

Join the Brighouse Art Circle at its weekly session at Waring Green Community Centre from 7.30pm. October 3 will see the group’s monthly life drawing session. For details call 01484 712947.

