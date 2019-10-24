Your guide to bonfire night in Calderdale 2019

Although Halloween may not be over and done with yet it's time to start thinking about Bonfire Night.
Over the next few weeks there are a number of fireworks displays lighting up the sky in and around Calderdale. Here's a list of bonfires taking place in the borough:
1. Lightcliffe Bonfire and Firework Extravaganza
This years Lightcliffe Bonfire and Firework Extravaganza takes place on October 26 at Lightcliffe Scout Headquarters on Coach Road. Gates open from 6pm and then there will also be a licensed bar and food available.
One of the biggest firework displays in West Yorkshire, the Elland Round Table Bonfire, Hullenedge Recreation Ground will take place on November 2. Gates open at 5.30pm with the main display lighting up the night sky at 7.15pm.
The Sportsmans Inn, Greetland is hosting a bonfire night event on November 1. Food will be available inside the venue on Bradford Old Road with the bonfire being lit at 6.30pm and the fireworks set to begin at around 7pm.
Todmorden Cricket Club will be hosting a bonfire and firework display on November 2. Gates will open at 5.30pm and the bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm. There will also be food stalls, a bar and beer tent and plenty of other attractions.