This is when the award-winning International Market is returning to Halifax

More than 50 global traders are heading to Halifax this Halloween, as Market Place’s award-winning International Market returns to the town.

From Thursday 31 October to Sunday 3 November, a distinctive range of stalls will be lining the streets around Halifax Borough Market in the town centre.

Corn Market, Russell Street and Southgate will come to life with sights, smells and tastes from around the world, including a mouth-watering selection of food and drink and unique gifts from talented craftspeople.

The International Market will be open from 9am to 6pm Thursday to Saturday and 10am to 5pm on Sunday.

The Victorian Halifax Borough Market will be open as usual, offering a beautiful, friendly place to shop, meet and eat.

A regeneration programme is currently underway to revitalise the historic Grade II* listed building.

The Borough Market will be getting in the Halloween spirit on Wednesday 30 October, with a spooktacular special event.

Visit the Albany Arcade between 10am and 4pm and carve your own pumpkin with expert carvers from Sand in your Eye. There will also be a pumpkin trail through the market and spooky stalls.

Suitable for all ages, tickets are £3 each or two for £5, and include the pumpkin for you to carve and take home.

In Todmorden, the Halloween-themed ‘A Nightmare on Market Street’ event will take place on ‘Foodie Fryday’ at Todmorden Market Hall and Open Market on Friday 25 October from 11am to 7pm, and on Saturday 26 October between 11am and 5pm.

Inside the market hall there will be pumpkin carving, fancy dress, a quiz trail and face painting on the Saturday. ‘Trick or treat’ meal tickets are also available for children for £5, which includes a pumpkin, tea light, sandwich and drink. Pumpkin tickets for £2.50 include a pumpkin and tea light.

‘Foodie Fryday’ takes place at Todmorden Market Hall and Open Market on the last Friday of every month. There is a great selection of delicious food on offer, including fresh fish, fruit and vegetables, fine cheeses, jams and preserves, freshly made pizza, vegan treats, Indian street food, sweet treats and much more.

Halifax Borough Market and Todmorden Market are just two of Calderdale’s fantastic markets.

From historic market halls and vibrant outdoor markets, to friendly community markets, popular food and drink festivals and special seasonal markets, Calderdale has it all!

The Council is proud of its distinctive markets and is asking local people to vote for their favourite in NABMA’s (the National Association of British Market Authorities) poll to find Britain’s Favourite Market.

Help to put Calderdale markets on the national map and vote at https://nabma.com/vote-for-britains-favourite-market/ Voting closes on Monday 30 November 2019 and you only have one vote, so use it wisely.

Coun Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Resources, said: “Markets are an important part of Calderdale’s community, economy and distinctive shopping and socialising experience.

"We’re investing in our markets to help them play an even bigger role in people’s lives and the borough’s regeneration. Popular events like the International Market and the Halloween-themed activities really bring our markets offer to life.

"Last year Calderdale had two markets in the top 20 for Britain’s Favourite Market – let’s see if we can beat that!”

