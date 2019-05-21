The Storytelling bus - the only one of its kind in the world - takes to the road in Halifax at the weekend

Halifax-based IOU’s latest immersive experience the Storytelling Bus will take to the streets of Halifax for the first time this weekend.

It will give audiences the opportunity to discover the town and its landmarks in new ways and bring to life the stories and experiences of local people.

The Storytelling Bus will run every weekend for eight weeks until July 14, with six tours a day on Saturdays and Sundays, and additional tours on bank holiday Monday May 27

During the 30-minute tour passengers sit on IOU’s custom-designed double decker bus with rear facing open top seating.

Wearing headphones, audiences will hear the voices of local people sharing experiences and stories from their time in Halifax, with specially composed music by Katie English.

The Storytelling Bus is developed from last year’s Rear View show, which presented fictional narratives written and performed by poets Jemima Foxtrot and Cecilia Knapp.

This time around the Storytelling Bus features the real stories and voices of more than 40 participants from Halifax.

These stories are shared and narrated by a diverse range of people from ages 8 to 80.

David Wheeler, art director at IOU said: “We were overwhelmed by the number and variety of stories that the people of Halifax contributed to the Storytelling Bus.

“The stories we have selected are universal in subject and yet specific to Halifax and a real celebration of all aspects of life in our community.”

The bus was conceived by IOU and is the only one of its kind. The Storytelling Bus is presented in partnership with Piece Hall, Square Chapel and First Bus.

Times: Saturday May 25 at 2.30pm; 3.30pm and 4.30pm

Sunday May 26 and Monday May 27 at: 11am; noon; 1.30pm; 2.30pm; 3.30pm and 4.30pm.

Tickets: 01422 349 422 or www.squarechapel.co.uk