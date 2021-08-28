The Piecemakers's upcoming textile exhibition at Halifax Minster

Hebden Bridge artist Kate Lycett meets the Maker

Their textile response to the Celtic Ogham Tree Calendar has been years in the making and the display was originally planned for April 2020 but was unfortunately delayed by the pandemic.

The 21 individually designed panels, each measuring 100 x 60cm, reflect the mythology, folklore and distinctive features of the native trees of Great Britain as depicted in the Celtic Ogham, an ancient alphabet and calendar including trees such as the Oak, Apple, Willow and Ash.

Kate Lycett examines the work

The group recently displayed the panels at The Crafty Owl in Elland and were delighted to show the work to renowned Hebden Bridge based artist Kate Lycett, who kindly visited the shop/studio where the group regularly meet.

Kate said: “Meeting you all was just lovely! I loved the work, and stories woven into it. I loved that you’d included long saved treasures; bits of embroidery and fabric and student sketches saved for decades for just this very project. It’s just the kind of thing that I do; I have drawers of colour sorted inky scraps, tiny, but too precious to discard.

"You made me feel like I’d found my tribe!”

Kate is set to attend the opening of the exhibition at Halifax Minster on Friday, September 10 alongside the Mayor of Calderdale.

The Piecemakers Artistic Lead, Annie Lancaster said: “Each panel depicts one tree featuring the letter and number of the tree plus details relating to mythology, history, botany, pharmacology and religion of that tree and also highlights the importance of bees in pollination.