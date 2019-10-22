The Great Pumpkin Festival returns to Hebden Bridge

The Great Pumpkin Festival, organised by Hebden Royd Town Council alongside professional pumpkin carvers Sand in Your Eye, will be back in Hebden Bridge on October 26.

Sand In Your Eye will be running free pumpkin carving workshops for all ages in the Memorial Gardens.

There will also be a pumpkin trail giving people the chance to explore Hebden Bridge looking for the official festival pumpkin scenes.

Download a map to your phone or pick one up from one of our volunteers. If you spot all the pumpkin scenes you can enter a prize draw to win a selection of prizes kindly donated by the shops, cafes, bars and businesses of the town.

Hebden Bridge Junior Band will open the festival at 11.10am in the Memorial Gardens.

A number of other events are also taking place across the town throughout the day including live pumpkin carving, Boggart Hunting and performances from a range of musicians.

For more information visit www.halloweenpumpkinfestival.co.uk.

